Nigeria: Why Jonathan Should Speak With Buhari Over Dasuki - Sule Lamido

11 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to release former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki from detention.

Mr Dasuki has been in detention since 2015. He is currently standing trial for alleged misappropriation of N19.4 billion arms funds.

But Mr Lamido alleged an injustice in his continued incarceration while the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, under whose tenure the apex bank allegedly released the money, is free and serving under Mr Buhari's administration.

Mr Jonathan on Friday met behind closed-door with President Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Speaking against the background of the unscheduled meeting, Mr Lamido in a Facebook post on Friday said Messrs Jonathan, Emefiele and Dasuki formed the arms funds triangle, because the latter two acted based on order from the former president.

"I am sure former President Jonathan must have put in a word for his very loyal incarcerated NSA Dasuki who dutifully acted on his orders just as CBN Governor Emefele acted dutifully on his orders to release the money,

"Even President Buhari claimed that money was released from the Central Bank on instruction written on an ordinary piece of paper," Mr Lamido said in the post.

