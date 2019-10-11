South Africa: Former Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede Expected in Court for Possible Bail Violation

11 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Paul Herman

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to appear in court on Friday for a possible bail violation.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed Gumede would be appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Durban on Friday afternoon.

Gumede is currently out on R50 000 bail relating to a Durban Solid Waste tender corruption case.

She, councillor Mondli Mthembu, and two others are accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain management protocols of the municipality.

Gumede told News24 on Friday that her lawyers were briefing her on the request to appear.

She could not expand on any of the details and was waiting for more information from her legal team.

The Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) swooped in on the fraud, corruption and money laundering accused in the matter, seizing various homes and luxury cars.

Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede's co-accused Hlenga Sibisi.

Mulaudzi said on Thursday said it emerged that Gumede was only renting her Amaoti home, but that she could now also be probed for possibly violating her bail conditions. It was a matter for the NPA, he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

