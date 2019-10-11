Malawi: MHRC Starts Probe Into Cop Murder in Nsundwe

State rights body, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has started its criminal probe into the killing of a police officer in Nsundwe, Lilongwe, a post-election political murder that has infuriated the nation.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, commissioner Rosemary Kanyuka (2d from left)

Commissioner Rosemary Kanyuka said findings of the investigation would be made public once a report is ready.

Kanyuka said the anti-Jane Ansah protests are worsening the already volatile post-election political climate.

"It is the Constitutional right to protest, that cannot be taken away from people but when the protests turn violent, then we have a problem," she said.

She urged organisers of protests to ensure that protesters do not take the law into their own hands during the demonstrations.

She said as MHRC, they will engage all stakeholders through what she called quiet diplomacy on the need for post-election peace.