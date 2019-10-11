Malawi: Police Battle Learners Over Land Grabbing Authorities

11 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have used teargas to disperse rioting learners at a primary school who want authorities give the land they grabbed back to the institution.

Hit by tear gas

The Shire Primary School learners in Area 49 said they would not give up until Malawi Housing Corporation gives back the land to the school.

There was commotion as the situation was slowly getting out of hand as the learners became violent but the police managed to control the situation before other people joined the fracas.

A similar incident happened on September 20 which led to the arrest of a school committee member Ernest Chiwere.

MHC had halted the construction of houses near the school and the contractor removed all construction equipment from the site on Thursday after a tip off of the impending protests.

