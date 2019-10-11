Malawi: Mangochi Preaches Peace, Rules Out Usumani Killing Revenge

A group of religious leaders from different denominations in Mangochi have dispelled social media reports that people in the district would revenge for the death of police officer Usumani Imedi.

The grave for Imedi

Imedi was brutally stoned to death in Nsundwe, Lilongwe where he had gone to lead a team of law enforcers bring peace after a vigilante group blocked roads to prevent people from going to the venue of a political rally held by president Peter Mutharika in Kawale, Lilongwe.

Member of Mangochi Interfaith Dialogue Ahmed Kansuchi said people of Mangochi were Malawians who were equally sad with the death of Imedi.

"People of Mangochi cannot take the law into their own hands, they are Malawians; this is why they live everywhere they want in the country so these reports of revenge are not true," he said.

He however called political party leaders to meet and discuss peace and encouraged religious and traditional leaders to preach peace instead of violence.

Imedi came from Makanjira in Mangochi.