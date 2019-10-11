Mozambique: Much of Tete City Without Water

11 October 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 11 Oct (AIM) - A major breakdown in the water supply system has deprived much of the western Mozambican city of Tete of water for the past six days.

The director of the Tete Operational Area of the government's Water Supply Investment and Assets Fund (FIPAG), Adolcidio Mabote, told AIM on Thursday that FIPAG technical staff are working to restore water supply to the affected areas.

The breakdown has hit with particular severity the Francisco Manyanga, Mateus Sansão Muthemba, and Josina Machel neighbourhoods. Elsewhere in the city there is some water, but it is distributed with restrictions.

Consumers are angered at the poor performance of FIPAG, and complain that it sends them invoices every month, regardless of whether any water has flowed from their taps.

One Tete citizen told AIM "When the sun rises, we don't know where we will find any water. Domestic chores are delayed. We have to walk from one place to another. Where there is any water we are charged for it, at the rate of 20 meticais (about 32 US cents) for 20 litres. It's a lot of money".

"We are using alternative sources", said another woman. "Lots of people are taking water directly from the Zambezi River, despite the great risks that this involves, due to the possibility of attacks by crocodiles".

Tete is usually the hottest province in the country. Temperatures in the city regularly reach more than 40 degrees centigrade.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Environment
Southern Africa
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.