Mozambique: Much of Tete City Without Water

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 11 Oct (AIM) - A major breakdown in the water supply system has deprived much of the western Mozambican city of Tete of water for the past six days.

The director of the Tete Operational Area of the government's Water Supply Investment and Assets Fund (FIPAG), Adolcidio Mabote, told AIM on Thursday that FIPAG technical staff are working to restore water supply to the affected areas.

The breakdown has hit with particular severity the Francisco Manyanga, Mateus Sansão Muthemba, and Josina Machel neighbourhoods. Elsewhere in the city there is some water, but it is distributed with restrictions.

Consumers are angered at the poor performance of FIPAG, and complain that it sends them invoices every month, regardless of whether any water has flowed from their taps.

One Tete citizen told AIM "When the sun rises, we don't know where we will find any water. Domestic chores are delayed. We have to walk from one place to another. Where there is any water we are charged for it, at the rate of 20 meticais (about 32 US cents) for 20 litres. It's a lot of money".

"We are using alternative sources", said another woman. "Lots of people are taking water directly from the Zambezi River, despite the great risks that this involves, due to the possibility of attacks by crocodiles".

Tete is usually the hottest province in the country. Temperatures in the city regularly reach more than 40 degrees centigrade.