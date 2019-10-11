Tanzania: Nyerere's Son Leads a Five Million Tree Planting Project in Region

11 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mara

THE son of the Father of the Nation, Mr Madaraka Nyerere is leading an organisation that is implementing an ambitious project of freely distributing and planting five million seedlings in Mara Region.

Launching the plan under Global Resources Alliance in Butiama recently as its Director, he said that the five year tree planting project would be made available to communities and institutions without any charge.

Attending the inauguration, the project's Tree Planting Coordinator, Mr Obadia Yusufu said: "This is a five year-project whose plan is to plant one million trees every year, where residents and institutions will be freely availed free seedlings to plant."

Presiding over, Butiama District Council Acting Executive Director, Ms Sairis Mtweve said that her Council will monitor the project's performance in efforts to ensure that it helps to boost tree planting campaign in the area.

"Our Environment Officers will be going around checking the progress of the campaign and trees' planting," she added.

In a related development, Ms Mtweve noted that Butiama District Council will also create tree planting database that would be borrowed to show the number and progress of the trees surviving in the region.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyerere noted that his Global Resources Alliance would also supports permaculture farming activities in Butiama, Rorya and Musoma Districts in the region.

"We are also supporting orphans and children living in difficult conditions by providing them with education, foodstuffs and health other requirements," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

