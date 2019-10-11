Angola: Council of Ministers Reviews New Banknotes Issuing Law

Luanda — The Council of Ministers met last Thursday in Luanda, in an ordinary session, and analyzed the draft-law that authorizes the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to issue and put in circulation a new series of 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 5000 and 10,000 kwanza notes.

1 / 1

President João Lourenço chairs ordinary session of Cabinet Council

According to a press communiqué released at end of the meeting led by the President of the Republic, João Lourcenço, "Serie 2020" will be the name of the new notes.

It states that this draft-law is intended to improve security in all banknotes, thus resulting in benefits for those who use them, such as greater durability and improvement of their quality.

Expropriation Law

It was also discussed at the session the proposal for a law on expropriation, a legal statute that establishes the principles and procedures to be observed by the competent public administration bodies in the expropriation of immovable property and inherent rights.

The proposal aims at safeguarding the rights associated with individuals and all other persons who may be harmed by the act of expropriation.

The announcement states that, relocation, requisition, expropriation for private utility, temporary occupation of property, destruction for public utility and recovery measures are excluded from the scope of this law.

It was also considered the proposal of Civil Requisition Law, a legal instrument that establishes the principles, rules and procedures that allow the State to resort to goods and services of public and private entities, with fair compensation, to ensure the regular functioning of services, or making available goods essential to the public interest and vital sectors of the national economy, in particular serious and exceptional circumstances, where collective safety, health or welfare is at stake.

Education System

In the context of the education sector, the meeting analyzed the Law that approves the amendment of the Basic Law of the Education and Teaching system, a diploma that clarifies the typology and the designation of the institutions of each education subsystem.

This proposal reaffirms a professors' crucial role and fortifies the rigour and experience needed for joining this class of professionals, making an alignment between the general secondary education and the technical-vocational studies in the secondary education level, the nature of binary education of the higher education subsystem which includes university education and polytechnic higher education, as well as the free education for primary school students.

Traditional Power

The collegiate body also discussed the draft-law that establishes and regulates the forms of organization and operation of the traditional power institutions, as well as their institutional relations with the central and local authorities.

Attention was also drawn to the draft-law aimed to allow the President of the Republic, as Head of the Executive, the power to legislate on a new legal regime for the creation, organization, operation, evaluation and extinction of Public Institutes.

With regard to the oil sector, the President of the Republic extended to 30 April 2021, the date of the first survey of crude oil from the Platina field development area, to ensure the continuity of the production sharing agreement between the National Concessionaire and the Block 18 Contractor Group.

In the area of transport, the Council of Ministers approved the amendment of the General Bases of the Regular Urban Passenger Public Road Transport Concessions, making the use of the ticketing system compulsory in order to control the number of passengers using this kind of transportation.

At the same time, it was amended the Border Trade Regulation, with the aim of widening the range of products defined in this diploma and ensuring the subsistence, food security and supply of essential goods to border populations.

At the meeting on Thursday were ratified, the Master Plans of the Municipalities of the Province of Bié (located in the central region of the country), which are spatial planning instruments that contain strategic guidelines that aim to respond to the needs of local territorial development, presenting solutions to management problems regarding occupation and use of land.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

External Policy

In the context of foreign policy, the meeting approved the Framework Agreement between Angola and the Holy See State, the Agreement between the Angolan and French Governments on Agriculture, as well as the Cooperation Protocol between the Ministry of Justice and the Human Rights of Angola and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

A Cooperation Protocol between the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO) and the ROSGEO Institute (JSC) of the Russian Federation in the field of geology was also approved.

The meeting took note of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Angola and the Russian Federation in the field of Diamonds and the Memorandum of Understanding between ENDIAMA - E.P and ALROSA - PJSC in the field of Geological and Mining Activities.