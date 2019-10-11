Angola: FAO Reiterates Reinforcement of Agribusiness Promotion Strategy

Malanje — The representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Angola, Gherda Barreto, reaffirmed last Thursday the reinforcement of the promotion of youth entrepreneurship, focused on agribusiness in the country, aiming at the generation of jobs opportunities.

The official mentioned this position during an evaluation visit of the works carried out by the countryside schools of farmers of the commune of Cambaxe, municipality of Malanje (located in the northern region of the country), aiming at the objectives of the next agricultural season (2019/2020), whose official launch takes place on the 16th of this month in Malanje City.

Alongside agribusiness, Gherda Barreto stressed the supporting plan to the agricultural sector, targeting the improvement of the integrated management of marketing/selling of field products to major consumer centres, as well as the expansion of countryside schools.

In this regard, the representative recalled that 80 percent of the country's agricultural production comes from family agriculture, hence the need to extend this productive segment in Malanje, with emphasis on the cultivation of cassava, maize and beans.

On the other hand, the source highlighted the organization of countryside schools in the region in the improvement of agricultural practices and management of financial resources, which have enabled their subsistence and expansion of the production areas.

In addition to visiting the agricultural field schools, the FAO representative in Angola held meetings with Malanje vice-governor for political, economic and social sectors, Domingos Eduardo, with FAO technicians and members of the provincial office of Agriculture, cattle-breeding and fisheries.

Malanje Province has 548 agricultural field schools in which about 15,000 families are integrated.