Angola: State Secretary Domingos Neto Defends Human Resources Investments

Benguela — The Angolan secretary of State for University Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESCTI), Domingos da Silva Neto, said last Thursday in the centre-west Benguela Province in average 13% of the manpower in the country?s companies are workers graduated from universities, and the rest are high school graduates or with a basic vocational training.

According to the official, who was speaking during the sixth scientific conference of the public Katyavala Buila University, this number shows the necessity for more investments in human resources.

Domingos da Silva Neto, appealed to investors to improve their projects, mentioning that Benguela Province had some positive results in terms of scientific research works, through which the country has won prizes at the International Innovations Fair in Germany and in other national fairs of invention and innovations.

Explaining the issue about the different values of the fees paid in higher education institutions, a process that has stirred different interpretations among the students, school managers and parents, the secretary of State explained that it is not yet time to talk about equality of payment as the situation is still under analysis, adding that its conclusion shall come along with a joint dispatch from the Ministries of Finance and Higher Ediucation.

As regards the teachers who apparently impose on the students the need to get digital telephones for studying purposes, the official explained that nowadays the world lives in the digital era, so this may not necessarily be an imposition of some teachers, but a necessary choice for teachers and students in the learning process itself.

"We'll have to interpret this decision not as a must, but probably, as advices for the students with the aim to create research facilities, since there is no broad availability of computers neither access portals linking to international networks where recent literature can be read", he defended.

On the other hand, the state Secretary said that scientific conferences create important moments for critical analysis of the results produced by the academic institutions.

The Dean of Katyavala Bwila University, Albano César, speaking at the opening the event, stressed the importance of scientific research and invited the participants to analyse and debate such issue.

Running under the motto "Engineering and Technology Innovation as development factor", the fourth scientific conference, to take place for two days, introduces analysis towards styles of investigation/research processes undertaken by the technicians of the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Katyavala Bwila University (UKB).

The event analyses topics like "Natural resources, infrastructure and environment", "Mechanical, automatic and energy engineering", "Information system, emerging technologies and sustainable development" and "Food security, sustainable agriculture and production techniques", included in its fourth panel, and to close up after the fifth panel which is "Engineering, technology and society".

The event happens once every two years.