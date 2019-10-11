Tanzania: Mo Dewji Looks Back At the Day He Was Abducted One Year Ago

Photo: Mo Dewji
Africa's youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji kidnapped In Tanzania
11 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — It is exactly one year, today, since businessman Mo Dewji was kidnapped by unknown gunmen, though he survived to tell the tale, his captors are still at large despite being named by the Tanzania Police Force.

The business man took to his twitter account to recollect the events of the day that left many puzzled as he was kidnapped in the early hours on his way to a morning workout in Dar es Salaam "One year ago today I was kidnapped," he wrote.

He further added: Those nine days blindfolded and tied were the most tormenting of my entire life. The uncertainty of whether I'd live to see the next minute was tortuous, but thanks to the Almighty God, and the prayers of many, I survived the ordeal.

Mr Dewji, popularly known as Mo, was abducted as he walked into the exclusive Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club, in Oyster Bay, an affluent neighbourhood in northwest Dar es Salaam.

According to eyewitnesses, unknown men arrived in two vehicles and parked at the hotel before Mr Dewji got there.

A taxi driver nearby said when Mr Dewji appeared, the car parked inside flashed lights before the two white men alighted and seized him.

The manhunt that ensued thereafter did not yield anything until nine days later when the businessman was found abandoned near Gymkhana Grounds in the City Centre.

Police has since named five people who are believed to be citizens of Mozambique and South Africa as the key suspects in the kidnap.

The five were named as Henrique Simbue, Daniel Berdardo Manchice, Isaac Tomu and Zacharias Junior from Mozambique and Phila Tshabalala from South Africa.

Taxi driver Mousa Twaleb, 46, is the only suspect in custody accused of involving himself with a criminal gang.

Read the original article on Citizen.

