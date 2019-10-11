Tanzania Meteorological Agency Warns 13 Regions Over Heavy Rains

11 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has said the country will experience heavy rains that might cause floods leading to disease outbreaks in at least 13 administrative regions.

TMA director general Agnes Kijazi revealed this as she briefed journalists on the climate outlook for the seasonal rains in Tanzania.

She said the rains are expected to be above normal in the regions of Dodoma, Singida, Tabora, Mbeya, Njombe, Songwe, Iringa, Morogoro, Lindi and Mtwara.

Also Kigoma, Katavi and Rukwa Regions should brace for mainly above normal rains.

According to Dr Kijazi, the short periods of heavy rains may result in floods which, in turn, may cause disease outbreaks - especially in areas with poor sewarage systems and shortage of safe and clean water.

She further urged institutions overseeing such key sectors as health, disaster management, transport and communications to be prepared and play their roles in effectively mitigating possible affects in one way or another.

Also Read

Mo Dewji looks back at the day he was abducted one year ago

Breaking: South Africa's ex President Zuma to face corruption charges: court

Rwanda opposition leader questioned over rebel attacks

Uganda Police intercept 12 Saudi bound girls at Entebbe Airport

"Since the rains started, we have recorded 145 millimetres, this is a big record, therefore 'wananchi' residing in floos-prone areas should vacate immediately. Farmers should start preparing their farms," she said.

She further warned that there was the possibility of storms destroying such infrastructure as roads, hence making it imperative for authorities to dredge drainage systems and clear water pathways accordingly.

Explaining further, she stressed that soil moisture should be sufficient for crops production in most areas.

Early warning has been provided to various weather-sensitive sectors such as agriculture and food security, livestock and wildlife, natural resources and tourism.

She said due to heavy rains, there would be sufficient water in lakes, rivers, ponds that will contribute to more availability of fish.

"Stakeholders in fishing industry are advised to prepare adequate storage facilities for fish producing, the energy sector to improve infrastructures for electricity supply so as to minimizes possiblr impacts," Dr Kijazi noted.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.