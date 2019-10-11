Tanzania Meteorological Agency Warns 13 Regions Over Heavy Rains

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has said the country will experience heavy rains that might cause floods leading to disease outbreaks in at least 13 administrative regions.

TMA director general Agnes Kijazi revealed this as she briefed journalists on the climate outlook for the seasonal rains in Tanzania.

She said the rains are expected to be above normal in the regions of Dodoma, Singida, Tabora, Mbeya, Njombe, Songwe, Iringa, Morogoro, Lindi and Mtwara.

Also Kigoma, Katavi and Rukwa Regions should brace for mainly above normal rains.

According to Dr Kijazi, the short periods of heavy rains may result in floods which, in turn, may cause disease outbreaks - especially in areas with poor sewarage systems and shortage of safe and clean water.

She further urged institutions overseeing such key sectors as health, disaster management, transport and communications to be prepared and play their roles in effectively mitigating possible affects in one way or another.

"Since the rains started, we have recorded 145 millimetres, this is a big record, therefore 'wananchi' residing in floos-prone areas should vacate immediately. Farmers should start preparing their farms," she said.

She further warned that there was the possibility of storms destroying such infrastructure as roads, hence making it imperative for authorities to dredge drainage systems and clear water pathways accordingly.

Explaining further, she stressed that soil moisture should be sufficient for crops production in most areas.

Early warning has been provided to various weather-sensitive sectors such as agriculture and food security, livestock and wildlife, natural resources and tourism.

She said due to heavy rains, there would be sufficient water in lakes, rivers, ponds that will contribute to more availability of fish.

"Stakeholders in fishing industry are advised to prepare adequate storage facilities for fish producing, the energy sector to improve infrastructures for electricity supply so as to minimizes possiblr impacts," Dr Kijazi noted.