Tanzania: National Electoral Commission Clarifies Election Voter IDs

11 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has stepped in to clear confusion surrounding the ongoing voter registration, stressing the NEC-issued voter identification cards would not be used in the civic elections slated for November.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the NEC director for elections, Dr Wilson Mahera, said the ongoing registration of voters, which started on October 8, was about civic polls, which will be held on November 24, and will not be supervised by NEC. "NEC would like to inform members of the public that the registration of voters started from October 8 under the supervision of the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) through different councils across the country and anybody who will not register will certainly be ineligible ," said Dr Mahera. He urged members of the public to turn up in big numbers to register.

Dr Mahera said NEC, according to article 74 (6) of the 1977 Constitution of Tanzania, has the obligation of registering voters for electing president and legislators.

MPs of the United Republic of Tanzania including councilors of Mainland Tanzania.

"The registration of voters (under the President's Office) is quite different from the improvement of the biometric voter register under NEC. The improvement is about the general election of president, MPs of the United Republic of Tanzania and councillors of Mainland Tanzania in 2020," he clarified.

He explained that improving the biometric voter register was ongoing in the regions of Tabora and Katavi without forgetting Uvinza District Council in Kigoma Region, where it would be conducted from October 14 to 20 October, this year.

Also Read

Mo Dewji looks back at the day he was abducted one year ago

Breaking: South Africa's ex President Zuma to face corruption charges: court

Rwanda opposition leader questioned over rebel attacks

Uganda Police intercept 12 Saudi bound girls at Entebbe Airport

He added that the exercise would also be conducted in Songwe, Dodoma and Singida regions from October 26 to November 1, 2019.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.