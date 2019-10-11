Tanzania: Magufuli Blocks Tanapa's Plans to Kill Hippos

11 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Friday, October 11, blocked plans by the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) to kill the hippos in Katavi Region, instead he advised the authorities to find alternatives to conserve the animals.

This comes after the President learned that the authorities were planning to kill over 50 hippos that have encroached human settlements in search of water and were posing danger for the villagers.

President Magufuli also instructed Tanapa to ensure the hippos were supplied with water to enable them to survive after he learned that the water channel that supplied water to the animals had been diverted by the villagers for irrigation activities.

"I am glad that Tanapa has started implementing my directive to supply the animals with water. I also urge the management to construct dams to conserve the animals because they are a great potential for tourism."

Referring to the proposed power project, the Head of State expressed his optimism that the project would boost economic activities in the region upon its completion.

The project which entails construction of Kilovolt 132 from Tabora with the length of 138 kilometres electricity transmission line from Tabora to Mpanda will cost Sh137 billion.

Energy Minister Medard Kalemani during the ceremony said the project is set for complete 2020, further citing that upon its completion, more than 191 villages will benefit through REA.

Katavi depends on electricity generated by diesel generators which is very expensive.

