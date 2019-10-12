Rwanda: Namibian President Commends Cooperation Between Rwanda and Namibian Police Forces

12 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

The President of Namibia, Dr. Hage G. Geingob has commended the "excellent relations" between Rwanda and Namibian Police forces.

President Geingob made the remarks on Friday while presiding over the official inauguration of the new Headquarters for Namibia Police Force in the capital Windhoek.

In his speech, President Hage thanked IGP Munyuza and his delegation for attending the ceremony and for the "valuable and excellent working relations" between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Namibia Police Force.

RNP and Namibia Police Force signed a memorandum of understanding in 2015 to partner in various areas of Policing, including training, cooperation against cross-border crimes like cybercrimes, narcotics and human trafficking, terrorism and tracking of criminal fugitives, among others.

Since then, Namibian Police officers have been trained in Rwanda in varied policing disciplines including the Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC) at National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District and cadet course. Namibian Police also trained the RNP Band Unit in basic and advanced band course.

Cooperation is one of the RNP's main focus in pursuit for collective security in the face of evolving security challenges backed by technological development, which has facilitated cross-border crimes.

Over the years, RNP has signed about 40 bilateral and multilateral agreements which mainly focus on training, exchange of information and other best practices, tracking of criminals and exchange

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Southern Africa
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Namibia
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.