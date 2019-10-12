Rwanda: Thirty-Eight Graduate From RDF Command and Staff College

Thirty-eight officers of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police on Friday graduated from RDF Command and Staff College in Musanze District.

The graduates from RDF range from the rank of Captain to Major, while their police counterparts were at the rank of Superintendent of Police.

They had been undergoing a four-month intensive course in communication skills, military leadership, command and management, military training, military intelligence, logistics, land operations, air operations, and peace support operations.

According to the college officials, the course's objective was to produce officers able to effectively perform not only command responsibilities at company and battalion levels but also the duties of grade three staff officers at tactical and operational levels.

Maj Gen Jean Bosco Kazura, the college commandant, who presided over the pass-out ceremony, congratulated the officers for successfully completing the course which he said was 'challenging and demanding'.

Kazura said he was confident that the officers were better equipped to confront future security challenges.

"The college trusts you and I can confidently say that you leave these premises with more commitment, determination, patriotism and loyalty to put the country before yourself, to dedicatedly contribute toward making this country more peaceful, strong, prosperous and a better place to live; for you, for your families, and for Rwandans in general," he told the officers.

He added: "It is the college's belief that you are now equipped with the right tools to effectively, constantly and consistently, together with other RDF members, confront threats".

Major Régis Rwagasana Sankara emerged the best student having demonstrated exceptional skills in both written and practical assignments.

"Our job is to protect the country's sovereignty so residents across the country should expect the safety as usual, but this time we will be working even more professionally," said Sankara.

SP Steven Muhizi echoed Rwagasana's sentiments. "The course has been very instrumental and we believe we will be keeping the public order in more professional ways in collaboration with the army as a result of this course," he pledged.

The college was inaugurated in 2012 and has so far graduated 478 officers, according to officials.