South Africa: Three Dead, One Critical in Collision With Truck

Fochville — Three people, including a child of 8 or 9 years of age, have died and one + other is in a critical condition after a light motor vehicle apparently collided with the rear trailer of a truck at a petrol station on the N12 near Fochville this evening.

ER24 paramedics along with Provincial EMS and other private services were on the scene at 20:35. The two adult males in the front two seats of the light motor vehicle had suffered multiple, fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival. The male child and rear passenger, a man in his 20s, had suffered multiple critical injuries were treated with Advanced Life Support interventions. The child unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was also declared dead on the scene. The man was airlifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

The Fire and Traffic Departments, as well as the South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigations.