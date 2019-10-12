Zimbabwe: Rare France Praise for Govt

12 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

French President Emmanuel Macron reserved rare praise for Zimbabwe for its deepened fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

President Macron said this while addressing the Sixth Replenishment Conference organised by the Global Fund Forum in Lyon, France, on Thursday.

President Mnangagwa, who returned home last night, attended the high-level meeting and pledged US$1 million as part of Harare's obligations to the Global Fund

Nation states contribute to multilateral funds to keep good accounts and eligibility for funding.

And, President Macron had special words for Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe has improved its combat mechanisms in combating HIV, tuberculosis and malaria," said President Macron while speaking in French.

President Mnangagwa led the Zimbabwe delegation at the Global Fund Forum.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, who also accompanied President Mnangagwa to the forum, confirmed on his Twitter handle that President Macron had indeed praised Zimbabwe.

"President Macron mentioned Zimbabwe as a country that has done well in the area of HIV, TB and malaria control, and in the use of Global Fund resources," tweeted Prof Ncube.

The Global Fund conference in Lyon saw governments, philanthropists and businesses pledging US$14,02 billion for the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria and TB.

The target was to raise US$14 billion, and the funds will be channelled towards saving 16 million lives and averting 234 million infections by 2023 in over 100 countries, mainly Nigeria, Tanzania, DRC, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged the crucial role played by the Global Fund in Zimbabwe's health sector, and pledged US$1 million towards the organisation.

Created in 2002, the Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the fight against HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria in low- and middle-income countries.

Said President Mnangagwa: "Since 2002, the Global Fund has approved nearly US$1,7 billion to Zimbabwe, of which over US$1,3 billion has been disbursed.

"Let me express my profound gratitude for this invaluable support. As we build strong institutions, infrastructure and integrated services, we appeal for support and seek partnerships to strengthen primary healthcare, build and retain a competent health workforce to achieve universal health coverage."

He added that early detection and surveillance systems of the three diseases were paramount.

President Mnangagwa said over and above the National AIDS Trust Fund (NATF), the Government was developing a robust National Health Insurance Scheme and stepping up innovative domestic funding initiatives such as the traditional AIDS levy and the new Health Levy, to ensure focus on the sustainability of Zimbabwe's response.

Over 710 000 people are now supported by Global Fund in Zimbabwe out of 1,2 million people on antiretro- viral therapy.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
External Relations
Health
AIDS
Europe and Africa
Malaria
Tuberculosis
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.