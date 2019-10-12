Zimbabwe: Rare France Praise for Govt

French President Emmanuel Macron reserved rare praise for Zimbabwe for its deepened fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

President Macron said this while addressing the Sixth Replenishment Conference organised by the Global Fund Forum in Lyon, France, on Thursday.

President Mnangagwa, who returned home last night, attended the high-level meeting and pledged US$1 million as part of Harare's obligations to the Global Fund

Nation states contribute to multilateral funds to keep good accounts and eligibility for funding.

And, President Macron had special words for Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe has improved its combat mechanisms in combating HIV, tuberculosis and malaria," said President Macron while speaking in French.

President Mnangagwa led the Zimbabwe delegation at the Global Fund Forum.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, who also accompanied President Mnangagwa to the forum, confirmed on his Twitter handle that President Macron had indeed praised Zimbabwe.

"President Macron mentioned Zimbabwe as a country that has done well in the area of HIV, TB and malaria control, and in the use of Global Fund resources," tweeted Prof Ncube.

The Global Fund conference in Lyon saw governments, philanthropists and businesses pledging US$14,02 billion for the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria and TB.

The target was to raise US$14 billion, and the funds will be channelled towards saving 16 million lives and averting 234 million infections by 2023 in over 100 countries, mainly Nigeria, Tanzania, DRC, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe External Relations Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged the crucial role played by the Global Fund in Zimbabwe's health sector, and pledged US$1 million towards the organisation.

Created in 2002, the Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the fight against HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria in low- and middle-income countries.

Said President Mnangagwa: "Since 2002, the Global Fund has approved nearly US$1,7 billion to Zimbabwe, of which over US$1,3 billion has been disbursed.

"Let me express my profound gratitude for this invaluable support. As we build strong institutions, infrastructure and integrated services, we appeal for support and seek partnerships to strengthen primary healthcare, build and retain a competent health workforce to achieve universal health coverage."

He added that early detection and surveillance systems of the three diseases were paramount.

President Mnangagwa said over and above the National AIDS Trust Fund (NATF), the Government was developing a robust National Health Insurance Scheme and stepping up innovative domestic funding initiatives such as the traditional AIDS levy and the new Health Levy, to ensure focus on the sustainability of Zimbabwe's response.

Over 710 000 people are now supported by Global Fund in Zimbabwe out of 1,2 million people on antiretro- viral therapy.