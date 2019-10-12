Malawi: Ministers Claim Opposition Plot Assassination - UTM Rubbishes It

11 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition UTM Party has described as childish, government allegations that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have teamed up with Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to assassinate police officers and cause instability in the country.

From the left Dausi, Botomani, and PS for Ministry of Infomation Dr. Esmey Kayinja during the media briefing in Lilongwe. Pic by Daniel Namwini-Mana

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the government, through the cabinet ministers, should be talking peace and unity in view of the post-election violence.

"What the cabinet ministers have said can derail peace talks. We should be talking of peace and unity now instead of this childishness," said Malunga.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has told the media in Lilongwe that the two parties and the HRDC have recruited thugs to burn markets across the country every week.

"This plan, which was formally approved in Lilongwe on Tuesday this week at a meeting convened by HRDC, MCP and UTM, has been put in place in order to create chaos in the country and instill fear with the ultimate objective of making Malawi ungovernanble," said Dausi.

However, Dausi, who claimed the government knows the masterminds and the thugs, will not arrest the suspects this time, saying doing so would be turning them into heroes.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

