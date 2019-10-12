Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Breaks Sub Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in Vienna

Photo: INEOS 1:59 CHALLENGE/Daily Nation
Eliud Kipchoge (in white singlet) runs flanked by pacesetters during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019.
12 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two-time Berlin champion, Eliud Kipchoge, has broken the sub-two hour marathon ceiling in the INEOS159 challenge in Vienna, Austria, after clocking 1hr 59min and 40secs.

Working with 41 pacemakers in a race that kicked off at 9.15 this morning, Kipchoge thrilled thousands of fans, among them his wife Grace and Deputy President William Ruto, when he crossed the tape with 20 seconds to spare.

Speaking after the race, Kipchoge thanked his global fan-base for cheering him on in the limit-breaking race

Grace Kipchoge and the couples' three children were among a host of Kenyan who have traveled to Vienna to watch her husband make history by becoming the first man to to break the two-hour marathon barrier.

She described the occasion as historic for their children who have never had the opportunity to see their father in action.

HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/qjLfofhL5s

- Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) October 12, 2019

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Kenyan Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge Breaks World Record in Vienna
Kenya's Fleet-Footed Kipchoge to Challenge INEOS Marathon Record
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.