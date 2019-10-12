Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Breaks Sub Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in Vienna

Eliud Kipchoge (in white singlet) runs flanked by pacesetters during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019.

Nairobi — Two-time Berlin champion, Eliud Kipchoge, has broken the sub-two hour marathon ceiling in the INEOS159 challenge in Vienna, Austria, after clocking 1hr 59min and 40secs.

Working with 41 pacemakers in a race that kicked off at 9.15 this morning, Kipchoge thrilled thousands of fans, among them his wife Grace and Deputy President William Ruto, when he crossed the tape with 20 seconds to spare.

Speaking after the race, Kipchoge thanked his global fan-base for cheering him on in the limit-breaking race

Grace Kipchoge and the couples' three children were among a host of Kenyan who have traveled to Vienna to watch her husband make history by becoming the first man to to break the two-hour marathon barrier.

She described the occasion as historic for their children who have never had the opportunity to see their father in action.

HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/qjLfofhL5s

- Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) October 12, 2019