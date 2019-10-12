Kenyatta Condoles With Kin of Mum and Daughter Who Drowned 14 Days Ago

12 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of John Wambua who lost his wife Mariam Kighenda and daughter Amanda Mutheu in the Likoni ferry tragedy.

The head of state sent his message condolence on Saturday a day after the completion of the search and retrieval of the ill-fated car and bodies of the departed.

The bodies of mother and daughter were retrieved on Friday, 13 days after their car slid and sunk in the Indian Ocean. It is normal for heads of state to await full confirmation of such tragedies before speaking out.

In his message, the president regretted the unfortunate incident and assured all Kenyans that efforts were being made to ensure that a similar incident does not occur in future.

REVAMP

"Besides the ongoing revamp of ferry services, the proposed Likoni Gate Bridge, the ongoing construction of the Dongo Kundu by-pass as well as the completion of the Samburu-Kinango-Kwale Road will help ease the pressure on sea crossing between Mombasa Island and the South Coast," the president said in a statement.

The exercise was conducted by a multi-agency team drawn from various government entities, which the president also commended for their efforts in ensuring the long, tedious and risky undertaking was a success.

The president assured that the government would continue supporting the victims' family.

After 13 days in the deep sea, the wreckage of the vehicle was pulled out by officers from the multi-agency team shortly after 4pm on Friday.

According to Likoni police, the car, registration KCB 289C, a Toyota Isis, was the last to board MV Harambee from the mainland ramp and reversed when the ferry was midstream, plunging into the ocean.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.