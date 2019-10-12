Kenya: BBC Journalists Anne Soy and Newton Ndebu 'Arrested at KICC'

Two BBC journalists were on Friday evening arrested by police at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after they allegedly questioned the security team why they were being searched as they exited the building.

Anne Soy and her husband Newton Ndebu had attended the ongoing House Expo being held at KICC. The two got married while working at KTN.

Soy, a Senior Correspondent and Deputy Africa Editor, took to social media to narrate how she was arrested despite being with her children.

"Currently under arrest at the KICC police station with my kids. Had attended the Homes Expo and asked why security officers were checking bags as we exited. Was told they check if we've stolen laptops.

KICC POLICE STATION

-- Anne Soy (@annesoy) October 11, 2019

She said she had questioned why she was being searched and "everything escalated quickly".

"I said I'd paid to get in and hadn't stolen anything and it's escalated quickly. Still trying to understand why I'm under arrest with my kids."

Her husband and BBC journalist Ndebu also complained that he had also been arrested for apparently for "kudharau mkubwa".

He also had the same complaint that while leaving the premises where everyone had to be searched. "Apparently everyone leaving there is potentially a suspect. They need to prove they did not steal," he tweeted.

So I have been arrested at KICC for asking why they must search everyone leaving the homes expo

-- Newton Ndebu (@nndebu) October 11, 2019