Kenya: Car That Sunk Into Indian Ocean With Mother and Daughter Retrieved

The vehicle was pulled out at 4pm on Friday, October 11.

Mombasa — The car that sunk into the Indian Ocean 13 days ago with a mother and her daughter was retrieved Friday.

The vehicle was retrieved in a combined effort of a multi-agency team that brought together divers and other experts from the Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services among others.

They were being assisted by professional dicers from South Africa.

The day-long exercise was undertaken by the use of a crane and several boats.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna was set to address a press conference at the end of the exercise.