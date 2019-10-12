Nigeria: Senate - Lopsided Recruitment Ongoing in FIRS, NDLEA, Others

12 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — The Senate has expressed concern over alleged lopsided appointments in some federal agencies and departments and has therefore resolved to probe the on-going recruitment exercise with a view to ensuring that all geo-political zones are evenly represented.

Chairman of the Senate committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La'ah, who disclosed this at the maiden meeting of the committee, listed the agencies to include Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Open University (NOUN), Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Rural Electrification Agency and Nigerian Navy.

He warned that the committee would not tolerate imbalance in the on-going recruitment exercise, thus the decision to invite the heads of the affected agencies to shed more light on the exercise.

"I have made it clear that we need to be thorough to show that we are not witch-hunting anybody or any organisation. We want to be sure that the employment exercise will not be lopsided so every geo-political zone must benefit from the employment because that is needed to promote national unity," La'ah said.

According to him, the committee will not hesitate to suspend any recruitment that contravenes approved guidelines, adding that the committee should be informed about recruitment exercises by government agencies to ensure equitability in appointments and employments.

La'ah specifically accused the Federal Character Commission of always avoiding his Committee in order to keep the Senate in the dark about what is going on in the government agencies.

He declared: "We will ensure the promotion and enforcement of equitable participation in government by all sections of the country to promote national unity and redress any imbalance in appointment to all levels of the government.

"We will ensure the promotion and enforcement of the equitable and proportional distribution of infrastructural facilities and socio-economic amenities among the federating units of Nigeria."

He further added: "Our mandate therefore is to stick strictly to these principles as outlined above and discourage executive and administrative arbitrariness.

"You are all aware that non-compliance with these principles is punishable under the law or act establishing the Federal Character Commission.

"I want to categorically state here that the Committee will ensure enforcement of provision in section 14 of the 1999 Constitution as amended."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.