Uganda: Two Hospitalized After Armed Robbers Attacked Mpigi Family

12 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ali Mambule

Police in Mpigi District are hunting for three unknown thugs who attacked a resident in the middle of the night on Thursday and cut him together with his other family members before robbing them of their money.

Falazidio Mutebi , 65, a resident of Luteete Village, Nkozi Sub County in Mpigi together with his 25 -year- old son identified as Kato Kizito sustained serious injuries and are now undergoing treatment at Nkozi Hospital.

The attackers who were wearing masks and armed with machetes waylaid Mutebi's wife Jane Nandawula who had gone out of the house to respond to nature's call and followed her back inside the house.

"It was around 2am when my wife moved out of the house for a short call and on coming back, they followed her into the house," Mutebi said.

The thugs demanded for money and managed get Shs130, 000 from Mutebi after torturing him.

However, Kizito attempted to fight the attackers and in the process they cut him several times.

Kizito is currently undergoing intensive care at Nkozi Hospital together with his father who also escaped with deep cuts.

Police investigations reveal that the thugs may have attacked Mutebi's home because his wife is a treasurer in one of the women's Sacco groups in their village.

"Maybe they suspected her [Mutebi's wife] to have withdrawn some money from the bank," Mpigi District police Commander Jonathan Wabwire said.

Mpigi Resident District Commissioner ,Ms Rose Byabasaija who also visited the victims at Nkozi hospital warned residents against moving out of their houses late in the night.

"They should improvise and ease themselves from within their houses instead of risking their lives going out for short calls," she said before suggesting that residents should buy buckets from which they should ease themselves.

