Tanzania: Warioba Tells Young Generation to Follow Nyerere's Footsteps

Butiama — FORMER Prime Minister, Judge Joseph Warioba has urged youths in the country to follow the footsteps of the father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Judge Warioba made the appeal yesterday (Saturday) during a special youth conference held at Butiama.

"Be like Mwalimu, who was hard working, patriotic, God fearing and honest," Judge Warioba told the youths.

He said he was happy to see that school children are aware of what Mwalimu liked and disliked despite the fact that they were all born after the death of Mwalimu.

The event was organised by Mwalimu Nyerere Museum in Butiama as part of commemorating 20 years after the death of the founding father of the nation.

The Director of Mwalimu Nyerere Museum, Mr Emmanuel Kiondo said they want to instill the thoughts of Mwalimu to the young generation.