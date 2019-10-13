Tanzania: MNH Provides Radiology Services to 600 Patients in Two Years

13 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH )) has made strides in providing interventional radiology services to nearly 600 patients since the services were introduced two years ago.

Patients who received the service include those with tumors in dental (hemangioma and lymphangioma) tumors in kidney, head, fibroids and other diseases.

According to experts, Interventional Radiology is a medical specialty which provides minimally invasive image-guided diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

MNH Head of Radiology Department, Dr Flora Lwakatare told reporters over the weekend that health experts at the national hospital were now capable of providing the services after receiving training from international radiologists from Canada in cooperation with the USA based Emory and Dartmouth universities.

She said interventional radiology has helped to reduce cost of seeking overseas treatment.

"In interventional radiology, we use X rays, CT-Scan fluoroscopy and ultrasound to treat a variety of health conditions, such as tumors and conduct renal analysis and treat uterine fibroids without performing surgery, and it takes some hours before the patient could walk freely back home on the same day. This reduces expenses and time and averts risks associated with surgical process," said Dr Lwakatare.

She said interventional radiology can treat ailments such as percutaneous biliary drainage and nephrostomy tube placements which were accessed from abroad and nursing wounds after surgery would take up to six weeks.

The radiologist added that the coming of foreign experts facilitates knowledge transfer to local medical practitioners (Radiologists), adding that the recent team of experts led by Dr Ash Murray have extended the training to Ocean Road Cancer Institute.

She said that it was their expectation that the services will also be extended to other health facilities such as referral hospitals in the country with the intention of moving the services closer to the people.

On his part, Canadian International Radiologist, Dr Ash Murray called for more investment in such treatment, saying that even if it initially sounds to be costly, it saves more time, money and risks of undergoing surgery.

"Hospital (MNH) administration and the government must consider more international radiology to train local physicians and assure availability of devices because they are costly, but people recover shortly after treatment."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge Breaks World Record in Vienna
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.