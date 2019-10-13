Tanzania: Human Body Parts Earn Man Five Years in Jail

Bukoba — THE Ngara District Magistrate's Court has sentenced Charles Colner, 32, a resident of Kabalenzi village in Kanazi Ward to five years imprisonment after convicting him of being in unlawful possession of human body parts.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Jumanne Maatu told the court during hearing of the case that the accused was on September 24, this year, found in unlawful possession of several human body parts including a human skull.

Ngara Resident Magistrate Frendinard Kiwonde described the three witnesses, who testified in court to establish the case as trustful, also noting that the prosecution had proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Mr Kiwonde also warned that possessing human body parts was illegal and could possibly lead to superstitious beliefs.

"The Court cannot allow people to engage in such criminal transaction. The accused has been rightly convicted and is accordingly sentenced to five years imprisonment," he remarked.

In a related incidence, authorities in Ngara District are investigating an incident where a primary school teacher has been rejected by residents of Buhororo ward, accusing her to engage in witchcraft practice.

Ngara District Executive Director Aidan Bahama identified the teacher as Paulina Joseph from Buhororo Primary School.

"We are closely investigating the incident. More details would be released later after thorough investigations," he said.

Concillor for Kibimba Ward John Bigilimana said a village assembly convened on Thursday attended by more than 300 residents who unanimously voted that they had no confidence with Ms Joseph, asking her employer to transfer her to another station.

"For her own safety we have recommended to the District Executive Director to transfer her to another station or to assign her other duties," he said without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, Ramdhan Abdul, 25, a resident of Kigina Village, in NtobeyeWard appeared before the same court on Friday accused of being in unlawful possession of 70 bags of bhang.

Police Inpector Jumanne Maatu told Ngara Resident Magistrate Frendinard Kiwonde who presided over the case that the accused (Abdul), was on October 5 this year found in unlawful possession of 70 bags of bhang hidden in his house.

The accused was not asked to enter any plea because the offence falls under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

Magistrate Kiwonde adjourned the case until October 22, this year and ordered the accused to be remanded in custody.