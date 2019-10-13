Nigeria: Military Retirees Demand Own Ministry

12 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

Military retirees in the country have urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Veterans Affairs Division in the Ministry of Defence to a full fledge ministry to cater for their welfare.

The retirees made the call in a communiqué issued to journalists on Saturday in Abuja at the end of a three-day retreat on "Unification of Military Veterans Associations."

They also called on government at all levels to exploit the untapped resources that abound in them.

Military retirees task defence minister

The veteran said they had resolved to operate under one umbrella body known as "Veterans Federation of Nigeria."

They pledged loyalty to the government and readiness to contribute to national security and development and called on the ministry of defence and Defence Headquarters to develop a database for them.

They said such database should detail their strength, areas of specialisation and experience for the purpose of re-engagement (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge Breaks World Record in Vienna
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.