Kenya: 10 GSU Officers Killed in IED Attack Along Kenya-Somalia Border

13 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Ten police officers died Saturday evening after a police van they were traveling in ran through a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along Damajare Harehare road near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai who confirmed the incident in an emailed statement said in an emailed statemente reinforcement had been dispatched to pursue attackers.

The vehicle struck by the IED was severely damaged, Mutyambai said.

An incident report filed at the Liboi Police Station indicated the police Landcruiser was ran though the explosive device planted on the road at about 4pm.

