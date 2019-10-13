Tanzania: Academics Call for Introduction of Lessons in Integrity

13 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Maureen Odunga

AS moral decay continues to tear apart the Tanzanian social fabric, voices of decent are now being raised on the importance of introducing lessons of integrity and ethics for the country's young generation.

This call emerged as part of the discussions at the Mwalimu Nyerere Commemorative Conference held at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) recently.

At that gathering, participants maintained that the matter should be treated in urgency as a national agenda.

Some participants said that during the Mwalimu Nyerere era, integrity was handled as a societal issue and not as something involving a single person like it is now.

"The society should go back to the good old days where issues of integrity would begin from parenting and the community at large," a participant said.

A UDSM lecturer at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Dr Audax Kweyamba, pointed out that integrity is a broader subject encompassing a wider area from the family level, in business, school and others.

He said some of the indicators of a person with integrity include respect and caring for others, living up to some moral principles, must be driven to serve the people, humble, community building andmaking informed decisions.

Dr Kweyamba described Mwalimu Nyerere as a person who always wanted to see equality and justice being served among the people.

He further referred to Mwalimu as a person who advocated for integrity and he himself was an individual with integrity.

Equally, in further promoting issues of integrity in the society, Mwalimu established the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy at Kivukoni in Dar es Salaam, the Permanent Commission of Inquiry, Code of Ethics and Conduct for the Public Service and ratifying various international protocols.

Such efforts have been further strengthened by President John Magufuli's administration which has spearheaded the antigraft war nationwide and the weeding out of dubious characters in the civil service.

Veteran law professor at UDSM Mgongo Fimbo noted that integrity is a national concern and not a political concern as it is being put, but each political party should be in the forefront in ensuring that the subject is entrenched in the populace.

In her closing remarks, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako said the topics discussed during the conference were a reminder of the vision of the late Father of the Nation being reflected in the execution of policies and service delivery.

She, however, noted that the forum has created room for assessing the implementation of key development agendas which were pioneered by Mwalimu in forging peace and nation unity.

"Building a unified Tanzania is the duty of every citizen through open and fruitful discussions with the aim of boosting the economy. "As the country is thriving to build its industrial economy, it's my hope that the forum will leave an indelible mark in further promoting the agenda," she concluded.

