Rwanda/Tanzania: Rwanda, Tanzania Lock Horns in Friendly Match

Rwanda take on Taifa Stars of Tanzania in an international friendly match Monday evening at Kigali Stadium, starting at 6pm.

The game comes at a crucial time when Rwanda gears up to host Ethiopia in the return leg of the two sides' tie for a ticket to the 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament due to be held in Cameroun.

After Monday's warm-up match, head coach Vincent Mashami and his team will embark on intensive preparations until Friday, just a day before their clash against the Walias of Ethiopia on Saturday at Kigali Stadium.

Amavubi will go into the do-or-die encounter with a 1-0 advantage from last month's first-leg at Mekelle Stadium, in Ethiopia.

The aggregate winner of the tie will automatically secure their spot at the 2020 CHAN finals as one of the three teams that will represent the Cecafa region in the continent's second-biggest football tournament.

Speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, Mashami confirmed that his players had reported to camp at La Palisse Hotel, and all looked forward to the game.

"The match will help me to observe and assess the players. But, much as it is a friendly game, we will also be looking to win. We owe it to our fans who have shown us strong support over the two months," said the former Bugesera FC and APR tactician.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania delegation arrived in the country on Friday and the team has since been training. They face a daunting task against Sudan in CHAN Qualifiers on Friday, in Sudan, after losing the first leg 1-0 at home last month.

Today

Rwanda Vs Tanzania 18:00