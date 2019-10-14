Kenya: Lawrence Cherono Wins Chicago Marathon

13 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono is the new Chicago Marathon champion.

Cherono won the hotly contested race in a sprint finishing clocking two hours, 05 minutes and 45 seconds on Sunday.

Cherono, who won Boston Marathon in April, beat Ethiopians Defene Debela and Asefa Mengstu to second and third places in 2:05:46 and 2:05:48 respectively.

Another Kenyan Bedan Karoki settled for fourth in 2:05:53.

Last year's winner Mo Farah of Britain finished a distant eighth in 2:09:58.

It was a disappointing end for Farah to a week that began amid a hail of questions about the scandal surrounding his former coach Alberto Salazar.

US distance running guru Salazar has been banned for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a string of doping violations.

Salazar has denied wrongdoing, but Nike shut down its Oregon Project running group headed by Salazar, and four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah arrived in Chicago for his defence to find himself again denying any irregularities during his time with the coach.

Results on Sunday in the Chicago Marathon:

Men

1. Lawrence Cherono (KEN) 2hr 05min 45sec

2. Dejene Debela (ETH) 2:05:46

3. Asefa Mengstu (ETH) 2:05:48

4. Bedan Karoki (KEN) 2:05:53

5. Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:06:14

6. Seifu Tura (ETH) 2:08:35

7. Dickson Chumba (KEN) 2:09:11

8. Mo Farah (GBR) 2:09:58

9. Jacob Riley (USA) 2:10:36

10. Jerrell Mock (USA) 2:10:37

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
U.S., Canada and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.