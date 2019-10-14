Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Breaks World Marathon Record

13 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei is the new women's world marathon record holder.

Kosgei achieved the feat when she clocked 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds during Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

The feat saw her erase Britain's Paula Radcliffe time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

It is also a course record as she reduced Radcliffe's time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.

"I'm happy and I feel good," Kosgei said. "I ran here last year so I knew it was a good course. There was a little bit of wind but it was OK.

"People were cheering all along the course, which gave me more energy."

It adds to the 25-year-old's win in London this year when she clocked 2:18:20 and became the youngest winner of the race.

Kosgei, who clocked the fastest half-marathon in history this year of 1:04:28 at the Great North Run, quickly separated herself from the women's field as she ran with two male pace-setters.

'WOMEN ONLY'

She crossed the finish line alone, with Ethiopians Ababel Yeshaneh and Gelete Burka a distant second and third in 2:20:51 and 2:20:55.

While the IAAF recognizes the 2:17:01 clocked by Mary Jepkosgei Keitany at the 2017 London Marathon as a "women only" world record posted without male pace-setters, it's Radcliffe's mark -- so long untouchable -- that has been the grail for female marathon runners.

Kosgei's performance continued a remarkable weekend in the punishing event, coming a day after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to break two hours at the distance when he clocked 1hr 59min 40.2sec on a specially prepared course in a Vienna park.

Kosgei signalled her intentions with an astonishing first five kilometers in 15:28 -- so far inside Radcliffe's world record pace that it seemed she might have ruined her chances out of the gate.

But she settled into a more sustainable pace and powered relentlessly to the finish line.

Results on Sunday in the Chicago Marathon:

Women

1. Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 2:14:04 -- world record

2. Ababel Yeshaneh (ETH) 2:20:51

3. Gelete Burka (ETH) 2:20:55

4. Emma Bates (USA) 2:25:27

5. Fionnuala McCormack (IRL) 2:26:47

6. Stephanie Bruce (USA) 2:27:47

7. Lindsay Flanagan (USA) 2:28:08

8. Laura Thweatt (USA) 2:29:06

9. Lisa Weightman (AUS) 2:29:45

10. Taylor Ward (USA) 2:30:14

