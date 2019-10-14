Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Sets New World Marathon Record - What They Said

Kenyans on Sunday took to social media to react to Brigid Kosgei achievement of becoming women's world marathon record holder.

Kosgei achieved the feat when she clocked 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds during Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

The feat saw her erase Britain's Paula Radcliffe time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

The achievement comes just a day after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours during INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park, Vienna.

Kipchoge completed the race in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

"Hearty congratulations to Brigid Kosgei for setting a new women's world record of 2:14:04, and triumphantly defending your 2018 #ChicagoMarathon title," tweeted Deputy President, Dr Wiiliam Ruto.

"Following #eliudkipchoge159 exhilarating definition of unlimited human power on 12.10.19 and his WR finish in the Berlin Marathon, 2018, Brigid Kosgei today completes the Kenyan custody of the Marathon World Records (men and women). #nohumanslimited

@athletics_kenya#TwendeKazi," wrote Sports CS Amina Mohammed on Twitter.

"Congratulations Brigid Kosgei on breaking the Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago. We are extremely proud of your victory that has made Kenya a conqueror on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend. This cements our nation's place as the dominant powerhouse in distance running," tweeted ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"The Jubilee Family congratulates Brigid Kosgei for clinching the Chicago Marathon title and smashing the Women's Marathon World Record that had remained unbeaten for over 16 years.

Hongera #TeamKenya #ChicagoMarathon," tweeted the ruling party Jubilee party.