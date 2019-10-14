Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Sets New World Marathon Record - What They Said

13 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenyans on Sunday took to social media to react to Brigid Kosgei achievement of becoming women's world marathon record holder.

Kosgei achieved the feat when she clocked 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds during Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

The feat saw her erase Britain's Paula Radcliffe time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

The achievement comes just a day after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours during INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park, Vienna.

Kipchoge completed the race in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

"Hearty congratulations to Brigid Kosgei for setting a new women's world record of 2:14:04, and triumphantly defending your 2018 #ChicagoMarathon title," tweeted Deputy President, Dr Wiiliam Ruto.

"Following #eliudkipchoge159 exhilarating definition of unlimited human power on 12.10.19 and his WR finish in the Berlin Marathon, 2018, Brigid Kosgei today completes the Kenyan custody of the Marathon World Records (men and women). #nohumanslimited

@athletics_kenya#TwendeKazi," wrote Sports CS Amina Mohammed on Twitter.

"Congratulations Brigid Kosgei on breaking the Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago. We are extremely proud of your victory that has made Kenya a conqueror on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend. This cements our nation's place as the dominant powerhouse in distance running," tweeted ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"The Jubilee Family congratulates Brigid Kosgei for clinching the Chicago Marathon title and smashing the Women's Marathon World Record that had remained unbeaten for over 16 years.

Hongera #TeamKenya #ChicagoMarathon," tweeted the ruling party Jubilee party.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
U.S., Canada and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.