Rwanda: NBA Africa Launch New Basketball Facility in Kigali

NBA Africa launched a new basketball court at IPRC-Kigali - in partnership with OCP Group - on Saturday.

The event was attended by various officials including George Land, Senior NBA Vice President - Business, Strategy and Operations, NBA Legend Jerome Williams and OCP Country Manager Naoufal Kaddar. OCP are a world leader in the phosphate industry.

Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) president, Desire Mugwiza, said that the new facility marks a significant milestone in the continuous development of young basketball talents. The newly launched court will be used to host Jr NBA league games.

"Jr NBA League in Rwanda remains the most meaningful investment in our basketball's future. The partnership between OCP and NBA fully reflects the long-term sustainability of basketball development in the schools.

And, I share the excitement and exhilaration of the coaches and players over the grand opening of this new facility and Jr NBA League 2020" said Mugwiza.