Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Basks in Glory After Setting New Women's Marathon World Record

Twenty-four hours after Eliud Kipchoge become the first man to run the 42-kilometer marathon distance in under two hours with a time of 1:59.40 in Vienna , Australia, another Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei become the women's world record holder after clocking 2:14:04 during Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

Kenyans on Sunday took to social media to congratulate the 25-year-old.

The feat saw her erase Britain's Paula Radcliffe time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

The achievement comes just a day after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours during INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park, Vienna.

Kipchoge completed the race in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

Here are samples of some of the reactions.

"Hearty congratulations to Brigid Kosgei for setting a new women's world record of 2:14:04, and triumphantly defending your 2018 #ChicagoMarathon title," tweeted Deputy President, Dr William Ruto.

"Following #eliudkipchoge159 exhilarating definition of unlimited human power on 12.10.19 and his WR finish in the Berlin Marathon, 2018, Brigid Kosgei today completes the Kenyan custody of the Marathon World Records (men and women). #nohumanslimited

@athletics_kenya#TwendeKazi," wrote Sports CS Amina Mohammed on Twitter.

"Congratulations Brigid Kosgei on breaking the Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago. We are extremely proud of your victory that has made Kenya a conqueror on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend. This cements our nation's place as the dominant powerhouse in distance running," tweeted ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"The Jubilee Family congratulates Brigid Kosgei for clinching the Chicago Marathon title and smashing the Women's Marathon World Record that had remained unbeaten for over 16 years. Hongera #TeamKenya #ChicagoMarathon," tweeted the ruling party Jubilee party.