Kenya: Army Announces Dates for Three-Day Recruitment Exercise

13 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has announced a three-day recruitment exercise set to begin on October 28, 2019.

An advertisement on the KDF website and Twitter handle indicates that the deadline for application is November 7.

KDF will be hiring cadets, general duty recruits, constables, medical officers, pharmacists, nursing officers and dentists during the exercise.

There also vacancies for specialist officers in cyber security/digital forensic/IT, engineers, journalists, lawyers, physical training, finance/accounting, statistics and hospitality management/catering.

"The applications to reach the addressee on or before 7th November 2019. Candidates who will be shortlisted for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women shall be notified through the print media from 17th to 23rd November 2019," reads the tweet.

BRIBERY

The KDF has warned members of the public not to engage in any bribery or corruption act during the exercise.

"Bribery and other acts of corruption are against the law. All persons presenting themselves for recruitment purposes with fake/falsified documents or caught engaging in any corrupt activity shall be arrested and prosecuted," reads the statement.

Other vacancies which are available are for medical officers, pharmacists, nursing officers, dentists, laboratory technologists, counseling psychologists, public health officers, music specialists, chaplains/imams, oceanographers and dock masters

For more information of the requirements for each vacancies go to http://www.mod.go.ke/

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

