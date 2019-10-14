Kenya Lionesses Book Tokyo 2020 Olympics Slot

13 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Despite losing by a point to South Africa in the finals of the Africa 7s in Tunisia on Sunday evening, the Kenya Lionesses have booked a ticket to next year's Olympic Games on Tokyo.

South Africa will not earn the ticket to the Olympic Games due to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's internal rules not permitting them to qualify for the Olympic Games directly from the African Regional Qualifier tournament.

Apart from booking a slot in the Olympics for a second consecutive time, the Lionesses have also earned themselves a slot for the Hong Kong leg of the World Sevens Series qualification set to be staged in April 2020.

The Lionesses put up a stellar performance in Tunisia and won all their games save for the final which they lost by a slim 15-14 margin, thus losing their African crown. They only conceded one try in the 26-5 victory over Zimbabwe in the Cup quarters.

The Lionesses went through to the Cup Quarters with a 100pc record having beaten Ghana 36-0, Botswana 49-0 and Senegal 36-0 to top pool A. In the semis, they floored Tunisia 19-0 to book the South Africans in the final.

Madagascar who finished third and home side Tunisia who clinched fourth spot will now drop to the repecharge tournament set for June next year where they will fight for a spot in Tokyo alongside France, Russia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Jamaica.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Olympics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.