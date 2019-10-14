Kenya: Makau Mutua Alleges Secret Arrest Warrants for Ruto Abroad

US-based lawyer Makau Mutua has alleged secret arrest warrants are out against Deputy President William Ruto if he travels abroad.

In a tweet posted on Friday, the Sunday Nation columnist, without offering any proof, warned the DP that there might be secret arrest warrants out for him.

"I don't know whether I would travel abroad -- especially in Europe or North America -- if my name and title where Deputy President William Ruto. Secret arrest warrants can't be second guessed. Travel at your peril. If I was your lawyer, I would tell you NYET!," he tweeted.

The DP's spokesperson David Mugonyi did not return our calls and texts messages on the allegations.

CHEER

Dr Ruto and his wife Rachel left the country on Thursday night for Vienna, Austria, to cheer world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge as he runs the historic INEOS 1:59 challenge.

Prof Mutua did not say why anyone might be interested in arresting the DP.

Last month, the lawyer shared his prediction on the chances of the DP succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the house on the hill in the 2022 general election.

"My crystal ball tells me that either @WilliamsRuto will tame his ambitions before 2022 or they be tamed for him. No one can willy nilly make himself President or Prime Minister. You can take that to the bank," tweeted Prof Mutua.

The lawyer popularised the phrase crystal ball ahead of the 2013 general election when frequently said that both Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto would not ascend to presidency.