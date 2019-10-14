Kenya: President Kenyatta Congratulates Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed for Nobel Peace Prize Award

12 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for being awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Ethiopian leader was Friday announced as the winner of the global prize for his efforts towards the achievement of peace and international cooperation, and for his leading role in the resolution of the longstanding border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

In his congratulatory message, President Kenyatta said Prime Minister Ahmed deserves the international recognition noting that the Ethiopian leader is outstanding in his pursuit for peace, reconciliation and stability in Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa region and the entire continent.

"I am delighted for my brother Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the People of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Award. Prime Minister Ahmed fully deserves the recognition.

"Prime Minister Ahmed stands out as a relentless champion for peace, stability and prosperity of his country, our region and the entire African continent," President Kenyatta noted.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed becomes the 24th African to win the prestigious award and joins a growing Nobel Laureates roll of honour that includes Kenya's Wangari Maathai (2004), Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee (2011), Egypt's Mohamed ElBaradei (2005) and former UN Secretary General, the late Koffi Annan who won it in 2001 among others.

