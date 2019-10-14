Kenya: Kipchoge Offered Ksh 1.5 Million From County Pension Fund

12 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Retirement Solutions provider, The County Pension Fund (CPF) Group, has joined the rest of the world and all Kenyans in celebrating Eliud Kipchoge, who became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours, by offering Ksh 1.5 million towards his retirement savings.

This is after Kipchoge clocked a record 1:59:40.02 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

Kipchoge, who was assisted by 41 pacemakers, enters the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub two-hour marathon.

"I join the rest of the world and all Kenyans in congratulating our very own Eliud Kipchoge for making history by running the first ever sub two-hour marathon. He has proven that any barrier can be smashed and that there are truly no limits to human endeavor," said CPF CEO, Hosea Kili, OGW during a press conference held in Nairobi.

Kili was quick to highlight that even though Kenyan athletes are renowned the world over, their future once they retire from active sports often remains uncertain as few athletes actively save for retirement.

A survey carried out by CPF in partnership with Infotrak Research & Consulting shows that the number of Kenyans with a pension plan has declined to 10% as most respondents rely on inheritance and personal investments despite the harsh investment climate.

Moreover, the threat of old-age poverty is growing meaning that the majority of Kenyans will have to work way past their retirement years in order to support their current lifestyles.

Kipchoge's savings will be made through the CPF M-pension Plan - a flexible personal retirement plan that enables individuals to register through their mobile devices by simply dialing *289#

"We as the CPF Group are celebrating 90 years and therefore understand what it means and what it takes to run a marathon as we have been doing the same for nine decades within the pension space."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.