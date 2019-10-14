Kenyans Finish Seventh in All Africa Team Golf Championship

Defending champions South Africa beat hosts Mauritius by a total of 46 shots, to retain the All Africa Team Golf Championship title as Kenya finished seventh, at the Mont Choicy Le Golf course in Mauritius on Saturday.

Led by Jayden Schaper, the South Africans carded their second 205 for a four rounds total of 27 under par 837. Besides Schaper who fired a brilliant round of eight under par 64, other contributors were Kyle De Beer on one under par 71, and a two under par Jordan Duminy.

The hosts Mauritius posted a combined score of 215 in the fourth round for a grand total of 883 gross to move from third to second place as Morocco dropped to third on 891 after firing 230 in the third round. For the Kenyans, only Samuel Njoroge - who is the team captain - performed well in the final round, firing level par 72 while both Mutahi Kibugu and Zubair Khan carded six over par 78 each for a team score of 228 which could only give them 916 for the seventh place which is the worst finish for Kenya in the championship.

Africa Region Four champions Uganda finished fourth on 897 gross while Reunion and Eswatini tied for the fifth place. The South Africans also took the top three places in the individual category where Jayden Schaper led on 13 under par 275 followed by Kayle de Beer and Martin Vorster who tied for the second place on six under par 282. Kenya's Samuel Njoroge tied for fifth place on four over par 292 with Morocco's Othman Rouzi. The two were behind Mauritius' Florent Toulet who settled fourth on one over par 289.

A total of 14 countries participated in this year's championship where others were Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Namibia, Ghana, Malawi and Seychelles.

Meanwhile 46 players were drawn for Sunday's first round of the main pro Safari Tour event which gets underway at 8am at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course which was also the venue of the Pro-Am. Those drawn include six from Uganda led by Philip Kasozi, and one each from Tanzania and Rwanda as well three amateurs Daniel Nduva, Naomi wafula and Royal's Kevin Juma.