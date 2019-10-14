Kenya: Ogiek Community Radio Station Launched

12 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Members of the Ogiek Community in Nakuru County have launched a community radio station.

The station will broadcast from Mariashoni in Njoro sub-county. The radio station known Sogoot FM joins the growing list of Kalenjin vernacular stations.

Mr Martin Kiptony Lelei, one of the Sogoot FM directors, said the station seeks to communicate with members of the Ogeik community who are not covered by the three vernacular radio stations in the region.

Mr Lelei said that the members of the Ogiek community in Nakuru, Narok, Baringo, Bomet and Kericho counties will now have an opportunity to get the latest news in a language they best understand.

"This community radio station will spur development in the Ogiek dominated areas," said Mr Lelei.

ENJOY PROGRAMMES

Mr Lelei said that unlike the other Kalenjin radio stations which broadcast exclusively in Kalenjin, the Ogiek community radio station will have a segment of English and Kiswahili for other listeners.

"We want even those people who are not members of the Ogeik community to enjoy programs and news from the station," said Mr Lelei.

Mr Lelei was speaking at Njoro on Saturday as they popularised the new station.

He said the station, which is conducting test runs, will start broadcasting its first programs before the end of the year.

The campaign was also attended by nominated MCA Benazir Busienei who represents the community at the Nakuru County Assembly.

CREATED JOBS

The Ogiek community officials said that the other Kalenjin radio stations have not addressed matters affecting the community.

"First the language used in these radio stations is not our language and we miss out on many development opportunities," said Mr Lelei.

The radio station has created job opportunities to more than 20 members of the Ogiek community.

"This station is a blend of the old and new generation who will combine efforts to restore the lost glory of the community," said Joseph Towet, the chairman of the Ogiek Council of Elders.

Mr David Ndaraiya Warren, who is in charge of human resource, said the station will dedicate more air time on environmental conservation issues.

"The Ogieks are known to conserve the forests and these are some of the issues that will be given prominence in the radio station," said Mr Ndaraiya.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.