Kenya: Sarah Wairimu Released on Sh2 Million Cash Bail

11 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

The court has freed Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, the prime suspect in the murder of her husband, Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, on cash bail of Sh2 million.

Alternatively, she has been directed to deposit bond of Sh4 million and two sureties of Sh2 million each.

Justice Stella Mutuku says the prosecution has not provided compelling reasons to deny her bail.

But before she is released, the court says her parents should file testimonials stating that they are willing to accommodate her.

This is after the court barred her from accessing her matrimonial home, unless with permission from the court, stating why she wants to be in the home.

The DPP' says he will appeal against the decision, freeing her on bail.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.