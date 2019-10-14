Kenya: KLM to Start Flying the Latest Dreamliner 787-10 to Kenya

11 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is set to launch the latest version of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft on the Amsterdam- Nairobi route next month.

The move will see Kenya become the second destination in KLM's global network to receive the new aircraft after Tanzania in July this year.

KLM Commercial Director for Eastern Africa Steven Van Wijk says the aircraft will enhance its operational efficiency on long-haul routes, as well as reduce its carbon footprint.

"I am delighted to announce that the inaugural KLM flight of the 787-10 into Nairobi will touch down in a few days to come," said Wijk, who was speaking during an event in Nairobi to celebrate the airline's 100th anniversary.

Wijk added that in the fifty years that KLM has flown to East Africa, the airline has become a major player in regional aviation, backed by a strong global network, connecting East Africa to the rest of the world.

