Nigeria: Babangida Satisfied With Super Eagles Performance Against Brazil

14 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A former Super Eagles attacking winger, Tijani Babangida has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the young Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw with star studded Samba Boys of Brazil in Singapore.

The three-time African champions were yesterday forced to a 1-1 draw after Real Madrid Star Casemiro cancelled out Joel Aribo's spectacular goal for the Super Eagles.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the former Ajax of Holland winger said considering that the Super Eagles are dominated by young players, they deserve commendation for holding their own against the highly experienced Brazilians.

Babangida, therefore, said the future of the national team is getting brighter by the day as the present squad is built around immensely talented youngsters.

He said "It is a good result for the Super Eagles. In such friendly matches, we shouldn't look so much at the result but the performance of the players.

"The result against Brazil is therefore a welcome development because the boys gave a very good account of themselves. They have shown that the glory days will soon be back.

"The future is looking good with these youngsters. My happiness is that at least 80% of the present squad is made up of very young players who are going to last long in the Super Eagles," he said.

The member of the victorious 1996 Atlanta Olympics Dream Team 1 therefore called on the Nigeria Football Federation to continue to arrange such top friendly matches for the young Super Eagles.

He said with such crack matches, the players would garner more experience and be able to compete against any opponent in the world.

"More of such matches will be good for the young boys. They need more experience which can be attained only through such friendly matches.

"They should be given more exposure. The future is indeed bright for the Super Eagles," he reiterated.

