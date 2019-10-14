Nigeria: PDP, APC Bicker Over Ortom's Tribunal Victory

14 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

Makurdi — The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State and opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend traded words over the outcome of the governorship election petition tribunal which recently validated the electoral victory of Governor Samuel Ortom.

PDP State Publicity Secretary Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement, alleged that the APC's governorship candidate, Barrister Emmanuel Jime, who lost his petition at the tribunal, misfired in his reaction to the panel's ruling.

"Jime claimed in his reaction that the tribunal in its judgement on his petition denied him justice and also failed to give justice to the suffering Benue masses.

"We (PDP) find such utterances laughable and a mockery of the judiciary which the APC candidate, as a lawyer, is a part of, even as we wonder which Benue people he was referring to," Iortyom said.

But APC's State Publicity Secretary, James Orgunga, in a swift reply said Benue APC felt strongly that the panel of tribunal judges did not treat their case based on its merit.

"Those who were present in court on the judgement day can attest that the panel chairman sounded more like one who was defending the respondents against the plaintiffs than delving into the core of the care," Orgunga maintained.

