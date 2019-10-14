Nigeria: Selfish Politicians Have Hijacked Nigeria - Balarabe Musa

14 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — A former governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has said that Nigeria's political landscape has been hijacked by selfish politicians.

He was speaking in Offa, Kwara State, at the 19th memorial lecture of late Chief Josiah Sunday Olawoyin, where he also said "only the alliance of progressive political opposition parties can bailout the country and make the current democracy to succeed."

The former governor, who spoke on the theme, 'Sustaining the Gains of Kwara Liberation Accomplishment via the Vehicle of Political Idealism', said while politicians of the colonial era and first republic ruled with credible leadership and provided selfless service to the people, those that served after them in the second republic to the present time came to milk the nation dry.

Musa whose speech was delivered by his son, Kassim Balarabe Musa, said "there is no basis of comparison between politicians of the colonial times and the first republic on one hand and the subsequent republics on the other.

"Even though the first republic governance was characterized by semi feudalism and conservatism, there was credible leadership and concern for the people," he stated.

