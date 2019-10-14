Nigeria: 4,832 Soldiers to Join Nigerian Army Next Week

Zaria — The Nigerian Army would next week add to its fold 4,832 soldiers to strengthen its capacity in its ongoing operations in different parts of the country.

The Commandant of the Depot Nigerian Army, Major General Sani Mohammed, disclosed this at the weekend during the "Beating of the Retreat" for the 78th Regular Recruits Intake; an event that marked an end to the series of training for the recruits.

According to him, the event is usually organised to honour soldiers that have excelled during the training, saying that the 4,832 recruits would be officially commissioned on Saturday, October 19, 2019 after a Passing-Out Parade (POP).

In his address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai, applauded the Commandant and his lieutenants for introducing the recruits to what he called the foundation upon which the career is built.

Represented by Major General Aminu Bichi Maitama (rtd), Buratai said training in the Nigerian Army is a continuous process that would last throughout a soldier's career.